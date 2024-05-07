Australia's AMMIFY Sign With Wormholedeath Records For Debut Album International Release, "Coward's Way Out" Video Streaming

Emerging West Australian outfit, Ammify, has announced that they have signed with Italy-based metal label, Wormholedeath, who will oversee global marketing and digital distribution for their forthcoming debut album, Lost, Not Hiding.

Featuring the musical pairing of Ammy Phoenix (vocals/lyrics) and Pete Renzullo (music/production) Lost, Not Hiding makes its way through the heavier genres. Still, the duo has themselves described it best as CineMetal.

"I am so excited that Wormholedeath is taking us on as a band!" says Ammy. "I have never been more proud of any project as I am of Ammify, and I am so happy that thanks to Wormholedeath, we get to put it out for people to hear. There's nothing quite like being able to share a piece of yourself like this and I really hope it makes people feel understood in a way they really need to be."

The cinematic lyrics and crushing soundscapes of Lost, Not Hiding speak like a song cycle of those who have been beaten down by life, by love, by relationships and by society… but not broken. And clearly resolute.

Check out the official video for the first single, "Coward's Way Out", below.

Born from a chance studio encounter and remote collaboration, the album explores resilience in despair. The creative journey began in 2018 and culminated in a four-month recording process in 2022, resulting in 13 genre-defying tracks. Drawing from personal experiences, the lyrics offer raw authenticity.

Post-release, Ammify plans to venture into videos, mixed media, and acoustic renditions for a dynamic audience experience. Their collaboration promises a lasting impact on music.

Lost, Not Hiding will released internationally by Wormholedeath on June 14th, 2024.