AVATAR Shares First Trailer For New Documentary, The Band Avatar Makes A Killer Album

"Something's happening in the forest. A strange noise from the cabin at the end of the dirt road. Come and listen. Come and see," urges the heavy metal 'n' roll, dark, madcap visionaries Avatar.

The first trailer for The Band Avatar Makes A Killer Album documentary, out spring 2023, can be seen below.

Vocalist Johannes Eckerström, guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson — have unleashed yet another track from their upcoming magnum opus and ninth album Dance Devil Dance, out February 17, 2023 via Black Waltz Records, distributed by Thirty Tigers. Pre-order the album here.

Check out the video for "The Dirt I'm Buried In". Follow the band through a gloriously creepy walk through the woods, and while performing, you'll even encounter some rock 'n' roll werewolves.

"Our new album is designed to make you move and to move you," says Eckerström. "We destroyed all doubt with 'Valley Of Disease'. We blew the competition off the mountain with 'Dance Devil Dance'. Now the world is ours, and yours with us. The stage is set, all that's left to do is give in and join the circus. This is 'The Dirt I'm Buried In'. You are welcome."

"Dance Devil Dance was recorded in the Swedish wilderness, far away from all the perceived glamour of the big city and modern studios. Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Mr. Bungle, Crobot, Stone Sour, Amon Amarth, Uriah Heep) returned as producer. He first worked with us when he mixed Hail The Apocalypse, a role he reprised on Feathers & Flesh, before taking the wheel as producer on Avatar Country and Hunter Gatherer. No extra personnel were wanted nor needed. We stayed together for a month, eating, sleeping and breathing Dance Devil Dance, just the six of us."

"You always hear bands say, 'This is our best album yet.' This is our best album yet. It is Avatar at our most laser focused, at our most razor sharp. There's no BS, no extra fat. Every track is a weapon and has a purpose. It's all in the title, as this album is our angriest, horniest and most spiritual release, all at once. It's a must-hear," the band says.

Tracklisting:

"Dance Devil Dance"

"Chimp Mosh Pit"

"Valley Of Disease"

"On The Beach"

"Do You Feel In Control"

"Gotta Wanna Riot"

"The Dirt I'm Buried In"

"Clouds Dipped In Chrome"

"Hazmat Suit"

"Train"

"Violence No Matter What" (Duet with Lzzy Hale)

"Dance Devil Dance" video:

"Valley Of Disease" lyric video:

Avatar enjoyed quite a productive summer, traipsing North America on a successful headline tour. They next embarked on some of the biggest shows of their career - a trek with Iron Maiden, supporting the band in stadiums in Brazil. Avatar also played arenas supporting Sabaton. They secured slots at major festivals globally - Inkcarceration, Cadott Fest, Summer Breeze, and Bloodstock along the way.

Avatar added Veil of Maya in the UK and Europe this February and March 2023 on the Dance Devil Dance Tour. All dates are in the graphic below. More US touring will be announced in due time.