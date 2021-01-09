BAD WOLVES - Singer TOMMY VEXT No Longer In The Band

After creating two albums together, 2018's Disobey, and 2019's N.A.T.I.O.N., Bad Wolves have split with vocalist Tommy Vext (ex-Divine Heresy). An official statement from the band reads:

"It is true that Bad Wolves and vocalist Tommy Vext have parted ways. The four of us plan to continue making music and a new album is planned for later this year. Tommy has been a big part of Bad Wolves and we are grateful for his contributions. There is not much else to report at the moment but to send love and gratitude to the fans who have supported Bad Wolves from day one. We would not be here with out you."

"All the best, Chris, Doc, Kyle, and John."

Bad Wolves acheived global success with their cover of The Cranberries smash hit "Zombie". Cranberries vocalist Dolores O'Riordan was supposed to sing on the song, but tragically died the day she was scheduled to hit the studio. In June 2018, Bad Wolves presented a $250,000 check to Dolores O’Riordan’s four children, with a continued promise to donate all of their royalties from the song to them.

(Photo - David Jackson)