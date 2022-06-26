BATTLELORE Guitarist JYRI VAHVANEN Talks Comeback Album, Going On Hiatus - "We Had No Motivation So We Had To Take A Break, But We Didn't Plan For It To Last Over 10 Years"

On June 3rd, Finland's Battlelore returned with their brand new studio album, The Return Of The Shadow, more than 10 long years since their last offering, Doombound (2011). belgian Jasper caught up with guitarist Jyri "Moredhel" Vahvanen to learn about the band's comeback, the journey of the band, the new album, Tolkien fans, copyright issues, and more.

Watch the interview at the bottom of the page.

The Return Of The Shadow was recorded by Janne Saksa at the Sound Supreme Studios, Finland, and was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound Studios. As a special gift to fans, the album will also include a bonus EP, entitled Lost Lands, that features three songs written around the beginning of the band’s hiatus that, soundwise, are different from the tracks on the main album.

The Return Of The Shadow can be ordered here.

The Return Of The Shadow tracklisting:

"Minas Morgul"

"Chambers Of Fire"

"Orcrist"

"Homecoming"

"Elvenking"

"Firekeeper"

"Mirrormere"

"True Dragons"

"Shadow Of The East"

Lost Lands Bonus EP tracklisting

"Avathar

"Caves Of The Forgotten"

"Isenmouthe"

"Chambers Of Fire" lyric video:

"Firekeeper" lyric video:

"Elvenking"

Interview

(Photo - Toni Salminen)