BATTLELORE Release "Chambers Of Fire" Single And Lyric Video; The Return Of The Shadow Album Details Revealed

The time has come to wield your sword and charge back to the battlefield, as this summer, Finnish heavy metal force, Battlelore, returns with a brand new record. More than 10 long years since their last studio album, Doombound (2011), June 3 will finally see the Tolkien-inspired masters of epic, fantasy metal release their much awaited, seventh record, entitled The Return Of The Shadow, via Napalm Records.

The energy Battlelore showcases on The Return Of The Shadow is immediately evident, and without any doubt making this record one of their strongest, heaviest and best works to date. Named after Tolkien’s original, shelved title for his legendary epic fantasy novel Fellowship of the Ring, Battlelore’s brand new album features nine Middle-earth themed songs, shining with the blistering aura the band has become known and loved for.

Following their previously released first single "Firekeeper", today the Lappeenranta-based fantasy metal warriors showcase their exceptional songwriting skills and an exceptional band returning to the scene after more than 10 years with brand new track, "Chambers Of Fire".

Guitarist Jyri Vahvanen reveals: "‘Chambers Of Fire’ presents the heavier side of our new album The Return Of The Shadow with its pounding riffs and thundering drums, roaring over you like a cave troll! The song is about the great forge inside the fiery tunnels of great Mount Doom, where the One Ring is created and eventually destroyed. Fire and brimstone from the heart of darkness!”

Watch the lyric video for "Chambers Of Fire" below.

The Return Of The Shadow was recorded by Janne Saksa at the Sound Supreme Studios, Finland, and was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound Studios. As a special gift to fans, the album will also include a bonus EP, entitled Lost Lands, that features three songs written around the beginning of the band’s hiatus that, soundwise, are different from the tracks on the main album.

The Return Of The Shadow, out on June 3, can be pre-ordered here.

The Return Of The Shadow tracklisting:

"Minas Morgul"

"Chambers Of Fire"

"Orcrist"

"Homecoming"

"Elvenking"

"Firekeeper"

"Mirrormere"

"True Dragons"

"Shadow Of The East"

Lost Lands Bonus EP tracklisting:

"Avathar"

"Caves Of The Forgotten"

"Isenmouthe"

(Photo - Toni Salminen)