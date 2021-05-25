BEAST IN BLACK Release "Sweet True Lies" Bass Playthrough Video

International heavy metal group, Beast In Black, have released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Mate Molnar's birthday surprise for you, in the form of a bass playthrough for 'Sweet True Lies', the first single from Beast In Black's second album, From Hell With Love."

The band previously released a bass playthrough video for "Blind And Frozen". Check out how Mate Molnar plays his bassline in their first hit song, from their debut album, Berserker.

Watch Mate Molnar chugging through the title track from the band's sophomore album, below:

Having released two sensational records through Nuclear Blast Records, Beast In Black have played numerous thrilling shows, including mostly sold out international headline tours in Europe, Russia and Japan, supporting Gloryhammer in the UK and festival appearances around the world (Sweden Rock, Graspop, Summer Breeze, Heavy Montréal etc.)

Now, the five-piece Helsinki based band announce their upcoming European Tour for November / December 2021, which will take them through 13 countries, ready to spew its unrivaled heavy metal fury all over them!

Beast In Black have issued the following statement: "Not easy to say any wise words in these dark times so just let us smoothly announce our upcoming European Tour for November / December 2021! Although it's still far away we hope that everybody who reads these lines now will be able to attend the shows in his / her best health! That's our wish for 2021."

The tour schedule is below.