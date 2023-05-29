BEFORE THE DAWN Talks Comeback After 10 Year Hiatus - "It Was Completely Accidental" (Video)

Finnish melodic death metal band Before The Dawn return after a decade-long hiatus and announce their new album, Stormbringers, to be released on June 30, 2023 via Napalm Records.

Chaoszine recently caught up with Tuomas Saukkonen and Paavo Laapotti to discuss the comeback. Check out the interview below.

On the band's comeback

Saukkonen: "It was completely accidental. It was never on a planning board. The first part came with the pandemic, when the whole calendar went completely empty for me. Everybody's calendar's were fucked up, so we decided to do a vimnyl version (re-issue) of Deadlight (released in 2007). And then we decided within the band, let's do one new song as a gift or surprise for the fans, not just print the same album in a different format. That left a small spark. It was nice to be in the studio doing this kind of music again."

The band recently served up a first taste of their upcoming album with the massive single, “Destroyer”, together with a captivating official music video.

“Destroyer” takes no prisoners - relentless drumming and ever-changing guitar lines build up a wall of sound that sets the tone for the album perfectly. Harsh sounds interfere with calmer parts, the intense clean vocals of Paavo Laapotti, and an astonishing guitar solo. Before The Dawn prove that even after their absence, they haven’t lost a glimpse of their power and unleash a storm - paving their way to reconquer the scene!

Before The Dawn on “Destroyer”: “'Destroyer' was the first song written for the new album, and being the spark that ignited the whole writing process, it deserves to be the first single as well. The song also reflects really well the rediscovered fire inside the band, and our determination and strength we have gathered during the ten years of hibernation.”

After a long ten-year hiatus, Finnish melodic death metal band Before The Dawn proudly returns! Formed in 1999, chart-cracking Before The Dawn reigned as one of the most successful Finnish metal bands of the early 2000’s, and since their burial in 2013, hundreds of thousands of new fans have discovered their music on streaming platforms, entirely without promotion or labels involved. Did the music find the people, or the people find the music - one can’t be sure, but after being inactive for almost a decade, Before The Dawn now returns with their first new full length studio album since their hiatus - and stronger than ever!

The band originated as Finnish Metal Award winning Tuomas Saukkonen’s (Wolfheart) solo project, but throughout the years, there have been several lineup changes. With the exciting new lineup, the band introduces its biggest changes so far. Previous guitarist and vocalist Saukkonen has moved behind the drums, and talented Voice Of Finland 2022 finalist Paavo Laapotti has taken on all vocalist duties, while Swallow The Sun’s Juho Räihä - who has been with Before The Dawn since 2006 - performs lead guitar duties. Now, the Finns have fully transformed into their new power and are ready to reconquer the scene!

Before The Dawn on Stormbringers: “Stormbringers breaks a silence that lasted over ten years and brings Before The Dawn back stronger than ever. A decade of gathering strength, growing the hunger and building determination and now it is time for our eighth album to see the light of the day and bring the band back on the road.”

Tracklisting:

"The Dawn"

"Destroyer"

"Reveries"

"Downhearted"

"Chains"

"Divided"

"The Dark"

"Chaos Star"

"The Weight"

Stormbringers will be available in the following formats:

1-LP Colored Vinyl

6-page Digisleeve

CD + Shirt Bundle

Digital Album

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

(Photo credit: Teppo Ristola)