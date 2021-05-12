BEYOND DEVIATION To Release New Single Feat. Record Breaking 400 Vocalists

Beyond Deviation is breaking a world record with its new track "Beyond Deviation 400", featuring no less than 400 vocalists. This 37 minutes length song promised to be a masterpiece not only for the band, but also for the entire deathcore scene. Pre-save “Beyond Deviation 400” here.

The single includes vocalists from around the world including AngelMaker, I Declare War, Vulvodynia, Distant, Mental Cruelty, Left to Suffer, Carcosa, Monasteries, Cytotoxin, In Dying Arms, God Of Nothing, Babirusa, Dealey Plaza, Aegaeon, Lowlife, Monument Of A Memory, Lost Creation, The Machinist and Basterds. Once the Guinness World Record committee reviews it, the song will be the record holder for most vocalists on a single song.