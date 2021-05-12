BEYOND DEVIATION To Release New Single Feat. Record Breaking 400 Vocalists

May 12, 2021, an hour ago

news black death beyond deviation

BEYOND DEVIATION To Release New Single Feat. Record Breaking 400 Vocalists

Beyond Deviation is breaking a world record with its new track "Beyond Deviation 400", featuring no less than 400 vocalists. This 37 minutes length song promised to be a masterpiece not only for the band, but also for the entire deathcore scene. Pre-save “Beyond Deviation 400” here

The single includes vocalists from around the world including AngelMaker, I Declare War, Vulvodynia, Distant, Mental Cruelty, Left to Suffer, Carcosa, Monasteries, Cytotoxin, In Dying Arms, God Of Nothing, Babirusa, Dealey Plaza, Aegaeon, Lowlife, Monument Of A Memory, Lost Creation, The Machinist and Basterds. Once the Guinness World Record committee reviews it, the song will be the record holder for most vocalists on a single song.

 



Featured Audio

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

Featured Video

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

Latest Reviews