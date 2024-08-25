BFnD Featuring Former HYDROGYN Guitarist JEFF WESTLAKE' Set To Drop Debut Album; Details Revealed

The debut album from BFnD has been a year in the making, and it is hot. So hot that it’s called Fire.

What started out as an experiment by veteran rocker and Hydrogyn founder Jeff Westlake with enigmatic singer-songwriter Sammi DeVille quickly turned into a full EP. Soon, it had turned into a full album.

"This album is scorching," Westlake says. "From Sammi’s killer lyrics and her incredible vocals to working with fellow newcomers Jamie Hollow and Kayla Watson, this entire experience is refreshing. It really has built itself into a frenzy."

Two singles and videos – "I’ve Seen The Devil" and "Don’tcha Walk Away" – have already served notice to the rock community that this band is a force to be reckoned with. It is, in fact, a BFnD.

The rest of the tracks to be featured on the debut album are:



"I’m Watching"

"Gasolina"

"Fire"

"Cannibal"

"No Risk No Reward"

"On And On"

... and at least one bonus track.

Many familiar names from Westlake’s music career step in to provide assistance to the band. Those include Jeff Boggs, Ryan Stepp, John Cardilino, Todd Long, Jacob Freed, Patrick Liotard, Anthony Dura, Mickael Jublin and Joe Migz. There’s even an appearance by late Hydrogyn bassist Chris Sammons.

Pre-sales of Fire start next week, so keep an out for that. Work nearly has finished on BFnD’s second release that is expected to be out for the holidays, and the band already has begun the writing and demoing process for the third release.

"I've Seen The Devil"

"Don'tcha Walk Away"