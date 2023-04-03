BIG RED FIRE TRUCK Launch Video For "Trouble In Paradise"

Australian hard rockers Big Red Fire Truck have released a video for "Trouble In Paradise". The song, which is the title track from their upcoming EP, kicks off with high-energy guitar riffs, driving rhythms and dynamic drums. It's a modern take on a classic hard rock sound filled with vocal harmonies and it packs a punch with heavy momentum.

Big Red Fire Truck began in 2016 as a project by lead vocalist / guitarist Digby to write some fun heavy metal and hard rock songs and fulfil his need to hear new music in the style of his beloved bands. Taking inspiration from the likes of Van Halen, Reckless Love, The Darkness, Aerosmith, Sum 41, and Crazy Lixx, the quartet pay homage to previous generations of hard rock while delivering their own distinctive character.

Trouble In Paradise artwork and tracklisting:

"Neon Sunsets"

"Trouble In Paradise"

"Love Bite"

"Psychotropic Thunder"

"Miami Skies"

"Hot Summer Nights"

For further details, visit Big Red Fire Truck on Facebook.