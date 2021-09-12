BILLY IDOL - Video Of New Live In-Studio Acoustic Performance

Billy Idol has shared a new interview and performance on Southern California radio station 88.5 FM KCSN.

During the 42 minute video below, presented by Saddleback College, midday host Mookie chats with rock royalty, English musician, singer, songwriter, and actor Billy Idol. Idol provides the lowdown on the thought process behind his latest single, “Bitter Taste”, a song he wrote during the pandemic while overcoming a difficult time in his life. Plus, he shares some artists he’s been listening to lately, along with the story behind his collaboration with Miley Cyrus.

This 88FIVE Live In-Studio session includes four special acoustic performances of “White Wedding", “Bitter Taste”, “To Be A Lover", and "Rebel Yell".

Billy Idol will release his new 4-song EP, The Roadside, on September 17 via Dark Horse Records. Available on CD, vinyl, and limited edition blue vinyl, the EP can be pre-ordered here. A video for the song "Bitter Taste" can be viewed below.

Tracklisting:

"Rita Hayworth"

"Bitter Taste"

"U Don't Have To Kiss Me Like That"

"Baby Put Your Clothes Back On"

"Bitter Taste" video: