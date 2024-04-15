BILLY JOEL's "The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden" To Be Rebroadcast April 19; CBS Issues Apology To Viewers

Last night (Sunday, April 14), CBS aired Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden, but people watching the concert in Eastern and Central time zones missed the final two minutes of the performance when the program cut abruptly to local news telecasts.

CBS has since issued the following statement:

“A network programming timing error ended last night’s Billy Joel special approximately two minutes early in the Eastern and Central Time Zones. We apologize to Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations, and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song. Due to the overwhelming demand from his legion of fans, Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden will be rebroadcast in its entirety on CBS on April 19th at 9:00PM ET/PT.”