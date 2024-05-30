BILLY MORRISON - "Crack Cocaine" Feat. OZZY OSBOURNE And STEVE STEVENS Cracks The Top 5 At Rock Radio

Billy Morrison's solo album, The Morrison Project, was released on Vinyl and CD in stores and online on May 24, 2024, via TLG|ZOID / Virgin Music Group.

There is also a limited edition 12" collectible through Revolver Magazine.

Morrison's recent release, "Crack Cocaine", a riveting collaboration with legendary icons Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens has skyrocketed into the nation’s top 10 Rock Mediabase chart at #5 this week, #7 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, #22 with a bullet on Billboard Rock & Alternative Chart and #1 on SMR (Secondary Market Rock Radio)."Crack Cocaine" features the masterful guitar work of Steve Stevens and was co-written by Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne, and Steve Stevens.

Accompanying the release of The Morrison Project is a visually stunning music video, featuring not only Billy Morrison, but acclaimed actor Joe Manganiello and Spino the Iguana. The video was directed by Ivo Raza, (who also directed "Crack Cocaine") and filmed in the desert outside of Lancaster / Palmdale.

“It’s Come To This” was written by Billy Morrison and Erik Eldenius and marks the third single / video from the album.

The Morrison Project was produced by Billy Morrison, mixed by Barry Pointer, and mastered by Dave Donnelly. The songs on the album were recorded in Los Angeles at various studios and were written by Billy Morrison in collaboration with his guests.

The Label Group (TLG) has embarked on a significant partnership with TLG | ZOID, which is distributed by Virgin Music Group, to promote Billy Morrison's solo album, The Morrison Project. This collaboration marks the establishment of TLG | ZOID as the new Rock arm within The Label Group's family of labels. The Morrison Project features a diverse range of guest artists, including Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos, John 5, and more. The album aims to showcase Morrison's songwriting prowess and creative vision, offering a multi-genre musical experience.

In addition to this musical endeavor, TLG has formed a strategic alliance with dCommunity to pioneer a fan-centric and artist-focused community within the metaverse, leveraging blockchain technology. This innovative approach aims to enhance fan engagement and interaction in the Web 3 community, positioning The Morrison Project as a showcase for these new technologies.

The British guitarist, singer, and songwriter is primarily known as Billy Idol’s rhythm guitar player for the past 15 years alongside lead guitarist Steve Stevens, has expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with TLG, highlighting the importance of a record deal that respects the artist's creative freedom and ensures widespread distribution across all platforms. This collaboration not only signifies a forward-thinking move in the music industry but also aligns with the evolving landscape of entertainment, where the integration of digital and virtual spaces is becoming increasingly prevalent.

The Morrison Project features 12 original tracks:

"Drowning"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Crack Cocaine"

(Featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens with Tommy Clufetos on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/ Ozzy Osbourne/Steve Stevens)

"Its Come To This"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius)

"The Ayes Have It"

(Featuring Al Jourgensen and John5 with Roy Mayorga on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Dystopia"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Incite The Watch"

(Featuring Corey Taylor and Steve Vai)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Corey Taylor)

"Puppets On A String"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Just Like A Movie"

(Featuring D.M.C. and Persia Numan with Erik Eldenius on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White/ Darryl McDaniels/Persia Numan)

"The Sound Of Freedom"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Mr. Dream"

(Featuring Billy Idol and Steve Stevens)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Steve Stevens, Billy Idol)

"We Are The Dead"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Chasing Shadows"

(Featuring Linda Perry)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Drowning" video:

