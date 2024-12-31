BILLY SHEEHAN On DAVID LEE ROTH - "For The Record, He's My Hero, And I Wouldn't Be Where I Am Today Without Him"; Video

Mr. Big bassist, Billy Sheehan, is featured in a new interview with Marty5150, filmed on sight at Nashville's new music shop, Tone Central Station.

An introduction message reveals: "While talking to Billy we chatted about David Lee Roth, Steve Vai, Richie Kotzen as well as Mr. Big, along with this master classes, home studio and personal hobbies and plans for 2025. I have been a fan of Billy Sheehan since the mid 80's and it was a pleasure to be able to sit down with him and pick his brain a bit."

Asked if he's open to answering a few questions, Billy interjects, "I know what it is already, 'So what's David Lee Roth really like?'" Acknowledging that the question has been asked a million times, Sheehan adds, "For the record, he's my hero, and I wouldn't be where I am today without him. I rest my case your honour."

Later during the chat, Billy is asked what was his biggest takeaway from his time working with Roth. "I feel I have the equivalent of a PhD in Show Biz 101 because of Dave," says Sheehan. "I had the good fortune of touring with him in 1980, opening up for Van Halen with my band Talas, and that's where we first saw this machine in action. And it was like a military operation. It was incredible. And so I learned a lot about how you present yourselves and present songs and how you get the show on the road. It would be hard for me to list all the positive things I learned from that experience 'cause there are many."

Watch the video below:

(Photo - Neil Zlozower / Atlas Icons)