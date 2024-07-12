BLACK SABBATH - Official Audio Of “Keep It Warm” Streaming

The official Tony Iommi YouTube page has steadily been uploading official audio of tracks from Black Sabbath’s 1983 album Born Again. Born Again is the only album to feature Deep Purple’s Ian Gillan on vocals.

Album closer “Keep It Warm” is the newest upload. The riffs from “Keep It Warm” were leftovers from the Mob Rules sessions and Ian Gillan wrote the lyrics for his then girlfriend and later wife Bron Gillan.

Born Again features the lineup of Gillan on vocals, Iommi on guitars, Bill Ward on drums, and Geezer Butler on bass. Ward would leave the band soon after the album’s completion and Electric Light Orchestra drummer Bev Bevan would take his place.

