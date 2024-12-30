BLACK SABBATH's "Children Of The Sea" Gets Bass Cover Treatment From MERCYFUL FATE's BECKY BALDWIN

Birmingham, England's Becky Baldwin, who is now Mercyful Fate's new bassist, replacing Joey Vera (Armored Saint) in the band lineup, has released a playthrough video for Black Sabbath's "Children Of The Sea". Watch below.

Says Becky, "Certainly my favourite living bass player and my favourite 'celebrity' in general... Geezer Butler perhaps tops the spot above Cliff Burton for best bassist of all time for me.

"The many eras of Black Sabbath are all worthy of great respect, particularly the early Ozzy era - but I'll come back to that another time. Geezer's style in this era with Ronnie James Dio on vocals was calling out for a detailed cover. The bass riffs are heavy, with some fun Geezer fills and nice melodies, but not as much improvisation as he experimented with during the band's 70's output."