BLACK SABBATH's GEEZER BUTLER Gifts Care Home With Luxury Hamper In Thanks For Caring For His Brother; Photo

Care Home Professional is reporting that Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler recently visited Birmingham's Sutton Rose, on St Michael’s Road, to personally thank staff for caring for his brother Patrick, presenting the team with a hamper of luxurious goodies as a heartfelt appreciation.

88-year-old Patrick, who has resided at the home since 2022, was born in Ireland before moving to Aston, Birmingham, where his brother went on to be part of the legendary rock band in 1968.

Geezer, whose real name is Terence, told the home: “Thank you for everything you do for my brother; this is just a little thank-you to you all.”

