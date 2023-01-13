BLACK STAR RIDERS Offer Free Download Of New Collection The Singles & More; Includes Previously Unreleased Track "Burning Rome"

Masters of anthemic rock ‘n’ roll, Black Star Riders, will release their new album, Wrong Side Of Paradise, worldwide via Earache Records on January 20. Today, the label is offering a free download of the collection, The Singles & More...

Says Earache: "It's just seven days until the biggest rock of 2023 so far - the inimitable Black Star Riders' Wrong Side Of Paradise, and what better way to celebrate than giving you a free album so you can see why we love them so much. Black Star Riders: The Singles & More... features 5 great singles, including "Better Than Saturday Night" (featuring Def Leppard's Joe Elliot on backing vocals) and the previously unreleased album track "Burning Rome"."

Claim your copy of the free album here.

Wrong Side Of Paradise, featuring 11 tracks, was recorded in the fall of 2021 at Studio 606 in Northridge California and Toochtoon Sound in Redmond, Oregon with producer and longtime BSR associate, Jay Ruston.

Pre-order the new album on vinyl, CD and cassette, with loads of limited exclusives from the Earache webstore.

Tracklisting:

"Wrong Side Of Paradise"

"Hustle"

"Better Than Saturday Night"

"Riding Out The Storm"

"Pay Dirt"

"Catch Yourself On"

"Crazy Horses"

"Burning Rome"

"Don't Let The World"

"Green And Troubled Land"

"This Life Will Be The Death Of Me"

