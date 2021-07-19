BLACK VEIL BRIDES Team Up With Incendium For The Phantom Tomorrow Comic Books And Collectibles

California rockers Black Veil Brides and Incendium announce the launch of The Phantom Tomorrow, a six-issue comic book series expanding upon the band’s upcoming album (available worldwide October 29th) of the same name. Published under Incendium’s music-focused Opus imprint, the story was conceptualized by Black Veil Brides founder, Andy Biersack, written by Michael Moreci (Stranger Things, Batman: Detective Comics) with illustrations by Agustin Padilla (Dungeons & Dragons, Borderlands), and cover artwork by Ryan Christensen.

The series follows Dennis Kane, a scientist with an intellect matched only by his massive ego. When his hubris causes the world to fall apart around him, a dark avenger is born of his agonizing shame. Resurrected as Blackbird - a mysterious figure caught between life and death - he desperately seeks redemption, willing to fight through hell and back to get it. The Blackbird’s quest becomes a beacon of hope to the downtrodden, and their uprising is coming. Blackbird debuted with the album artwork announcement for Black Veil Brides’ upcoming release and has since been featured in multiple Black Veil Brides music videos. The comic books and collectibles from Incendium continue to explore this compelling character in new media.

“We are so excited to release this series and build on the world that we have developed for Blackbird, 9, Scarlet and the entire Phantom Tomorrow universe that BVB fans have come to know over the past year via our music videos and other visual mediums. Growing up I was heavily influenced by the works of Alan Moore, Todd McFarlane and many other iconic writers and artists in the comics field. To have the chance to create and develop an original character that both pulls from those influences as well as creates new and compelling story arcs is a dream come true. I believe that in Michael Moreci we have found the perfect writer and collaborator and the partnership with Incedium is an ideal match to deliver rock and comic fans a memorable character driven experience. We believe this book will serve as an excellent companion to our upcoming album and helps us to fully tell the story of The Phantom Tomorrow,” explains Andy Biersack, founder of Black Veil Brides.

“Black Veil Brides’ The Phantom Tomorrow was destined for comics, with its distinctive noir feel and a thrilling homage to the great comic book anti-heroes, we’re thrilled to be developing the world Andy has envisaged and exploring themes of obsession, religion, and hero worship through this compelling original saga,” added Llexi Leon, CEO Incendium.

The Phantom Tomorrow adaptation begins as a 6-issue comic series; the first print edition of each issue will be released as a prestige-format limited edition collectible comic book, featuring cardstock covers, specialty foil treatments, glossy pages, and individual numbering. Black Veil Brides’ The Phantom Tomorrow will extend beyond the printed page into toys, apparel, and collectibles, including an action figure of Blackbird.

The first printing of each The Phantom Tomorrow issue will be limited to 2000 copies, priced at $18.95 each, and available to order from this location. The first issue is available to order now and ships in October 2021. The Blackbird action figure is also available to pre-order for $29.95, shipping Q1 2022.

The Phantom Tomorrow credits:

Cover Artwork by Ryan Christensen

Interior Artwork by Agustin Padilla

Story by Andy Biersack

Written by Michael Moreci

Letters by Jacob Bascle

Edited by Llexi Leon and Denton Tipton

Black Veil Brides Blackbird Figbiz Action Figure by Incendium