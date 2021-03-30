BLEED FROM WITHIN, THERAPY? Among Latest Acts Confirmed For Bloodstock Open Air '21

Bloodstock is full steam ahead planning for August and there’s five more bands to announce.

Landing a Ronnie James Dio main stage slot on Sunday are Therapy? The Northern Irish rockers released their Greatest Hits (2020 Versions) album last year via Marshall Records and are currently dropping some of their classic albums on vinyl. Maybe, in homage to the headliner, they’ll bust out their cover of Judas Priest’s "Breaking The Law" at Catton Park like they did at Hellfest in 2014.

Rising metalcore squad, Bleed From Within (pictured above) pick up a slot on Sunday’s main stage. Bloodstockers may have caught the Scottish band in their ‘virtual support slot’ on the recent Lamb Of God livestream. You can check out their performance of ‘Into Nothing’, taken from 2020’s much lauded ‘Fracture’ album and their ‘Viral Hysteria’ live set below.

Opening Thursday’s Sophie stage and setting the bar high for the day’s proceedings will be Bristol blues-punk noiseniks, Mother Vulture. Their frenetic live show shouldn’t be missed, infusing the chaos and anarchic spirit of the Stooges and MC5 with their modern day twist. Check out their party-starting video for "Tell Me" below.

Also grabbing a Thursday slot on the Sophie stage are Canterbury’s progressive doomsters and New Blood stage alumni, Famyne. The band's name was inspired by Opeth’s track "Famine" (from the prog metal kings’ Heritage album), check out the influences on "Faustus", the lead single taken from their 2018 debut album below.

Last, but not least, the original ‘party slam defenders’ Party Cannon are set for a Sophie stage slot on Saturday. The band are hard at work on a new album (check out the updates on their Facebook page) and recently restocked their merch store.

With four overseas bands pulling out last week - Black Dahlia Murder, Cattle Decapitation, Nekrogoblikon and Toxic Holocaust - be assured that Bloodstock is committed to finding additional bands to fill any gaps on the bill, in the best effort to deliver the most awesome festival weekend you’ve ever had.

