BLESSED BLACK Release "La Brea" Video

Cincinnati based doom metal quartet, Blessed Black, have shared the video for their single, “La Brea”. This song comes as the band prepares to enter the studio to record their next full-length album, and serves as a preview of the exciting things to come from Blessed Black in 2021.

Vocalist and guitarist Joshua Murphy says, "We spent the majority of 2020 like most bands: lamenting the loss of live music, and writing a ton of new music. Over the course of the last year or so we have stockpiled a ton of new material, and we found a lot of new growth in our sound that we really feel represents us finally finding our sound.

With plans to record a new full length album in early spring of 2021. We wanted to record 'La Brea' as a single so we could release something in the interim that would show what we believe represents us finally finding that sound as band. It was recorded at Threshold Studios with engineer Brian 'Bone' Thorburn, who also recorded our first EP, and we are extremely excited for our fans and friends to hear the growth we have undergone in the last year."

Transcending genre barriers and infusing influences from the worlds of traditional heavy metal, post punk, and grunge, while incorporating the best elements of the doom genre, Blessed Black is primed and ready to be the new name in the crowded stoner / doom landscape.

Formed in 2017, what started as a few riffs and a casual hangout in a dirty Cincinnati band space quickly became a project of passion and determination amongst four friends. Frontman and guitarist Joshua Murphy brings a plethora of experience to the table as a member of the accomplished thrash metal band War Curse, complimented by the creativity of fellow guitarist and long time friend Chris Emerson, the seasoned chops of drummer Ray Bates, and powerhouse bassist Brad Bellamy.

Blessed Black unleashed their debut album titled, Beyond The Crimson Throne, in January 2020. The band said of this seven-song offering, "Beyond The Crimson Throne is a representation of the journey we took together as musicians, finding our sound and learning to become a band. The result is better than we could have imagined and we hope you all enjoy it."