BLESSTHEFALL Return With Video For New Single "Wake The Dead"; Hollow Bodies Anniversary Tour Set For Summer

blessthefall are back and in two very big ways! The Arizona quartet - Beau Bokan [vocals], Eric Lambert [guitar], Jared Warth [bass], and Elliott Gruenberg [guitar] - return with the video for the brand new single, "Wake the Dead", their first new track in five years.

The band will also embark on the Hollow Bodies 10-year anniversary tour later this summer, marking their first live appearances in four years. So, yes, the band is back and it is a welcome return for the fanbase!

"To all the fans... we've seen you and heard you over the last five years," says Bokan. "We're back and this one's for you. 'Wake the Dead' has all the elements that define our band. We took our time writing it but didn't overthink. We wanted the first song to melt your faces from the beginning and drag you to the end without slowing down. We hope you love it as much as we do."

As for the much-anticipated anniversary tour, Bokan said, "Hollow Bodies was the album that took our band to the next level and for that we are forever grateful. Being able to do a 10-year anniversary tour and play the record in its entirety is going to be incredibly special. It's been four years since we played a live show and want to pick up right where we left off. We can't wait to see your sweaty faces in the crowd!"