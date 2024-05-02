BLOODBATH - Grand Morbid Funeral 10th Anniversary Edition On Limited Marble Vinyl In June; Video Trailer

Bloodbath’s Grand Morbid Funeral special 10th anniversary edition LP will be released on limited marble vinyl on June 14 via Peaceville Records.

Bloodbath is a titan of death metal from Stockholm, Sweden, notable for the inclusion of Katatonia, Opeth and Paradise Lost members. Formed in 1998 with a mutual fascination for horror & the glory days of death metal (especially the old Florida & Stockholm ‘Sunlight’ scenes), the band has remained a leading light of extreme metal since their Breeding Death EP was unleashed back in 2000, and a formidable force in the metal world for over twenty-five years.

Recorded at Ghost Ward Studios and the City of Glass Studios in Stockholm, and mixed by David Castillo, Grand Morbid Funeral, Bloodbath’s fourth full-length studio release, was undoubtedly the band’s darkest and dirtiest opus upon its release in 2014; an organic collection of filth-ridden tracks straight from the grave, boldly eschewing the approach of somewhat over-produced modern death metal in favour of something altogether more rotten to the bone.

With doom-like melodies mixed with raw and savage riffing, and featuring a number of guest appearances including Chris Reifert and Eric Cutler from US gore-masters Autopsy, Grand Morbid Funeral marked a new high-point of brutality for Bloodbath.

Blakkheim (guitars): "We're proud of all these different styled releases and we loved doing each and every one of them, but the objective was never to settle with a certain style, so the time has come to shift once more. It was already decided right after the last album that the next record would not be a "Fathomless part 2", but it would actually become its antithesis! So prepare yourselves for an ultimate blueprint of low-fi, raw, heavy, organic and sludgy death metal sound! The time has come to stomp those HM-2 pedals once more and close the circle of the death metal archives with our Grand Morbid Funeral."

This limited edition of Grand Morbid Funeral marks the album's tenth anniversary and is presented on limited silver/black marble-effect vinyl, with printed inner sleeve.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Let The Stillborn Come To Me"

"Total Death Exhumed"

"Anne"

"Church Of Vastitas"

"Famine Of God`s Word"

"Mental Abortion"

Side B

"Beyond Cremation"

"His Infernal Necropsy"

"Unite In Pain"

"My Torturer"

"Grand Morbid Funeral"