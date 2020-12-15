BLOODY HEELS Release "No Matter" (Live From The Studio); Video

Latvian hard rockers, Bloody Heels, have released a "live from the studio" video for "No Matter", a track from their new album, Ignite The Sky, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Formed in 2012 in Riga, Latvia, Bloody Heels have a musical style that could be best described as a sort of missing link between Crashdïet and Crazy Lixx, with heavier elements like early W.A.S.P. and Kissin’ Dynamite. The band have already made a name for themselves with the EP Summer Nights (2014) and the album Through Mystery (2017). They’ve played shows all around Europe including Sweden, Finland, Norway, Germany, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, and the Baltic States.

Tracklisting:

"Ignite The Sky"

"Criminal Masterminds"

"No Matter"

"Sugar & Spice"

"Farewell To Yesterday"

"Black Swan"

"Stand Your Ground"

"Thin Line"

"Silhouette"

"Healing Waters"

"Streets Of Misery"

"Black Swan" video:

"Farewell To Yesterday" 360° video:

"Ignite The Sky" video:

"Criminal Masterminds" video:





Lineup:

Vocals - Valts Berzins (Vicky White)

Guitars - Haralds Avotins (Harry Rivers)

Bass - Gunars Narbuts (Gunn Everett)

Drums - Gustavs Vanags (Gus Hawk)

Cello on track "Silhouette" - Erna Daugaviete

Saxophone on track "Healing Waters" - Dagnis Rozins