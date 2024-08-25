BLYND Drops Video For “Infernal”
August 25, 2024, 28 minutes ago
Cypriot thrash / death metallers Blynd unleashed a new official video for the song “Infernal”, taken from their fourth studio album Unbeliever, out now via Pitch Black Records.
Directed by Anthony Frangous, the “Infernal” video is set in a forest, in the middle of winter, where a bloody river flows and where crows fight for survival. The song proceeds with its heavy and rhythmic pace. Andrea Paraschos's full-bodied growl and the wall of guitars will delight the palates of the most uncompromising lovers of thrash / death metal.
The band’s latest opus Unbeliever delivers an onslaught of blistering riffs, thunderous drums, and thought-provoking lyricism that fans have come to expect from Blynd.
Musically, the album has an overall dark atmosphere with both slow and fast-paced songs, some progressive passages, epic choruses and outros. Lyrically, the album deals with a variety of issues that have plagued (still plague) humanity - from war themes to Orwellian mass surveillance, propaganda, rewriting history and the suppression of free speech.
Unbeliever is available on CD and Digital and can be ordered at PitchBlackRecords.com.
Tracklisting:
"Infernal"
"Between Two Worlds"
"Primordial Hunter"
"One Last Dance"
"Until We Die"
"1984"
"Fire In The Sky"
"Uncrowned"
"Ground Zero"
"1984" lyric video:
For further details, visit Blynd on Facebook.
(Photo by Antonia Maria)