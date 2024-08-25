BLYND Drops Video For “Infernal”

Cypriot thrash / death metallers Blynd unleashed a new official video for the song “Infernal”, taken from their fourth studio album Unbeliever, out now via Pitch Black Records.

Directed by Anthony Frangous, the “Infernal” video is set in a forest, in the middle of winter, where a bloody river flows and where crows fight for survival. The song proceeds with its heavy and rhythmic pace. Andrea Paraschos's full-bodied growl and the wall of guitars will delight the palates of the most uncompromising lovers of thrash / death metal.

The band’s latest opus Unbeliever delivers an onslaught of blistering riffs, thunderous drums, and thought-provoking lyricism that fans have come to expect from Blynd.

Musically, the album has an overall dark atmosphere with both slow and fast-paced songs, some progressive passages, epic choruses and outros. Lyrically, the album deals with a variety of issues that have plagued (still plague) humanity - from war themes to Orwellian mass surveillance, propaganda, rewriting history and the suppression of free speech.

Unbeliever is available on CD and Digital and can be ordered at PitchBlackRecords.com.

Tracklisting:

"Infernal"

"Between Two Worlds"

"Primordial Hunter"

"One Last Dance"

"Until We Die"

"1984"

"Fire In The Sky"

"Uncrowned"

"Ground Zero"

"1984" lyric video:

(Photo by Antonia Maria)