BMW Bike Owned By Late RUSH Drummer NEIL PEART Heading To Auction
January 5, 2025, an hour ago
A motorcycle owned by legendary Rush drummer is going up for auction on Saturday, February 1st in Las Vegas.
His 2004 BMW R1200GS / 1170cc Boxer-Twin, 6-Speed was the bike used on his on a 55,000-mile journey around Canada, the U.S. and parts of Central America
detailed in his book, Ghost Rider: Travels On The Healing Road.
Highlights:
- Includes the original purchase receipt signed by Neil from McBride Cycle of Toronto
- Peart documented many of his motorcycle journeys around the world and was a big fan of the GS models
- Ridden on the band's R30 Anniversary Tour
- Jesse aluminum panniers
- Worn canvas tank bag
- Includes 2 used Neil Peart drum sticks
For auction details visit this location.