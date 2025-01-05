BMW Bike Owned By Late RUSH Drummer NEIL PEART Heading To Auction

A motorcycle owned by legendary Rush drummer is going up for auction on Saturday, February 1st in Las Vegas.

His 2004 BMW R1200GS / 1170cc Boxer-Twin, 6-Speed was the bike used on his on a 55,000-mile journey around Canada, the U.S. and parts of Central America

detailed in his book, Ghost Rider: Travels On The Healing Road.

Highlights:

- Includes the original purchase receipt signed by Neil from McBride Cycle of Toronto

- Peart documented many of his motorcycle journeys around the world and was a big fan of the GS models

- Ridden on the band's R30 Anniversary Tour

- Jesse aluminum panniers

- Worn canvas tank bag

- Includes 2 used Neil Peart drum sticks

For auction details visit this location.