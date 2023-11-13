BON JOVI Monopoly Available For Pre-Order

One of the world’s biggest rock ‘n roll bands and the world’s most popular board game team up to bring you The Bon Jovi 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition of Monopoly exclusively available on BonJovi.com.

Celebrating 40 years of Rock and Roll, this completely customized game features the band’s career playing thousands of concerts, performed in more than 50 countries to more than 35 million fans. From their start in Asbury Park to headlining sold-out shows in cities around the world. You can own them all! The game includes six collectible tokens: The H&D (40th Anniversary Heart & Dagger), The Smirk (The Have A Nice Day Smirk Face), Super Man (The Diamond Superman Logo), New Jersey (Bon Jovi’s Home State), The Skull (the classic Bon Jovi Skull logo) and The Guitar (JBJ’s Famous Acoustic Guitar).

The Bon Jovi 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition of Monopoly ships on November 17, 2023.

Watch the band play the game: