Boston’s OFFICER X Releases “Incandescent” Single

American hard rock and traditional heavy metal band Officer X has released their latest single "Incandescent" from the band's debut album Hell Is Coming on February 8, 2023, along with a brand new lyric video produced by Morbid Film Studio.

The Boston Music Award-nominated band wrote the war-themed song specifically about the slaughter of innocent families by drone attacks in Yemen, but bassist / co-writer Peet Golan appreciates how the video diverged from that - the conflict in Ukraine foremost on his mind. “It’s more open and less specific, and an interpretation to what it might mean to someone else listening”, Peet says. “With what’s going on with Ukraine it fits right in, and some of the lyrics hit home even harder”.

Singer and lyricist Rod van Stoli agrees: “The image of the mother and child, surrounded by bombs and bullets, the refugees leaving everything behind… unfortunately it’s an evergreen tragedy. Some say that heavy bands have a fascination with war imagery, and that may be true… but can you blame us? I don’t think I have lived through a day in my lifetime where there wasn’t a major conflict, and the human cost associated with it. The video nails it”.

Officer X released their debut album in September 2022 digitally, as well as on CD and cassette formats. It’s available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other streaming platforms - including as a high-quality download from Bandcamp. “Incandescent” is their fourth single from the album.

BraveWords reviewed Hell Is Coming and gave the album an 8.0 – read our review here.

Officer X returns to the stage March 11 at Taffeta in Lowell, MA and March 25 at Koto in Salem, MA with quite a few more regional shows lined up in the spring.

They are also hard at work on their sophomore release, slated for fall of 2023.