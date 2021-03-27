Brave History March 27th, 2021 - SCORPIONS, STATUS QUO, GENESIS, STRATOVARIUS, SLASH, ROSE TATTOO, RATT, BON JOVI, MORS PRINCIPIUM EST, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD, And More!

Happy 37th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Love At First Sting - March 27th, 1984



Happy 75th Birthday Andy Bown (STATUS QUO) - March 27th, 1946



Happy 71st Birthday Tony Banks (GENESIS) - March 27th, 1950



Happy 58th Birthday Jörg Michael (STRATOVARIUS, AXEL RUDI PELL, RAGE, RUNNING WILD) - March 27th, 1963



Happy 51st Birthday Brent Fitz (SLASH, ALICE COOPER, VINCE NEIL) - March 27th, 1970



R.I.P. Peter William "Pete" Wells (ROSE TATTOO): December 31st, 1946 – March 27th, 2006 (59 years old)



Happy 37th Birthday RATT’s Out Of The Cellar - March 27, 1984



Happy 36th Birthday BON JOVI’s 7800º Fahrenheit - March 27th, 1985



Happy 14th Birthday MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Liberation = Termination - March 27th, 2007



Happy 9th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD’s Long Live Heavy Metal – March 27th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday KILL DEVIL HILL’s Kill Devil Hill – March 27th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday OVERKILL’s The Electric Age – March 27th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful – March 27th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (March 27th, 2012)

A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Out Of The Darkness

BLACK BREATH’s Sentenced To Life

DARK EMPIRE’s From Refuge To Ruin

OSI’s Fire Make Thunder

Happy 6th Birthday LOCH VOSTOK’s From These Waters - March 27th, 2015

Happy 1st Birthday (March 27th, 2020)

AYREON’s Electric Castle And Other Tales

CANDLEMASS’ The Pendulum (EP)

DERANGED’s Deeds Of Ruthless Violence

DISBELIEF’s The Ground Collapses

IGORRR’s Spirituality And Distortion

MAMALEEK’s Come & See

PARKWAY DRIVE’s Viva The Underdogs