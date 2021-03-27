Brave History March 27th, 2021 - SCORPIONS, STATUS QUO, GENESIS, STRATOVARIUS, SLASH, ROSE TATTOO, RATT, BON JOVI, MORS PRINCIPIUM EST, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD, And More!
March 27, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 37th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Love At First Sting - March 27th, 1984
Happy 75th Birthday Andy Bown (STATUS QUO) - March 27th, 1946
Happy 71st Birthday Tony Banks (GENESIS) - March 27th, 1950
Happy 58th Birthday Jörg Michael (STRATOVARIUS, AXEL RUDI PELL, RAGE, RUNNING WILD) - March 27th, 1963
Happy 51st Birthday Brent Fitz (SLASH, ALICE COOPER, VINCE NEIL) - March 27th, 1970
R.I.P. Peter William "Pete" Wells (ROSE TATTOO): December 31st, 1946 – March 27th, 2006 (59 years old)
Happy 37th Birthday RATT’s Out Of The Cellar - March 27, 1984
Happy 36th Birthday BON JOVI’s 7800º Fahrenheit - March 27th, 1985
Happy 14th Birthday MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Liberation = Termination - March 27th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD’s Long Live Heavy Metal – March 27th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday KILL DEVIL HILL’s Kill Devil Hill – March 27th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday OVERKILL’s The Electric Age – March 27th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful – March 27th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday (March 27th, 2012)
A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Out Of The Darkness
BLACK BREATH’s Sentenced To Life
DARK EMPIRE’s From Refuge To Ruin
OSI’s Fire Make Thunder
Happy 6th Birthday LOCH VOSTOK’s From These Waters - March 27th, 2015
Happy 1st Birthday (March 27th, 2020)
AYREON’s Electric Castle And Other Tales
CANDLEMASS’ The Pendulum (EP)
DERANGED’s Deeds Of Ruthless Violence
DISBELIEF’s The Ground Collapses
IGORRR’s Spirituality And Distortion
MAMALEEK’s Come & See
PARKWAY DRIVE’s Viva The Underdogs