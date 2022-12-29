BravePicks 2022 - DESTRUCTION's Diabolical #3

Where does the time go? 2022 can be called the comeback year of all time, with virtually every band on the planet getting back on track post-COVID. So it was one helluva year for heavy metal as the releases started to pour in and the bands started to hit your town after nearly three years of madness. It is time to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2022 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2022? and Metal Predictions For 2022. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2022

3) DESTRUCTION - Diabolical (Napalm)

If there was one band waiting to break out from the Covid lockdowns, it was Teutonic thrash legends Destruction. Issuing two live albums and working through lineup changes, including the departure of original guitarist Mike Sifringer, the Germans broke through in 2022 with Diabolical. A throwback thrash attack (musically and lyrically) with mainman Schmier utilizing startling primal screams taken right from 1986, Diabolical is glass shattering perfection with razor sharp riffing and dynamic twin guitar work from newcomer Martin Furia and Damir Eskić.

The album embraces the past while maintaining present relevance. Destruction triumphantly remains as one of the best in heavy metal almost 40 years into their career. Diabolical hits at #3 on our list.

Schmier states about the recording:

“This was the most fun we had working on a record in a very long time and you can hear that. Yes. it was theoretically a difficult album but we did not think this way while we recorded it. We just followed our emotions, jammed and rocked out with a strong gut feeling! This recording was like a therapy to me, we all know how difficult times are at the moment. So I’m super happy how everything turned out!"

Guitar shredder Damir adds:

“It was a real honor for me to record this album. The studio work for Diabolical was very spontaneous and we had a lot of fun creating these dynamic, multifaceted and brutal but diverse songs. I loved every second of working on this record!”