BravePicks 2023 - WARMEN's Here For None #19

Where does the time go? 2023 seems like a blur as we continued to rebound from COVID, the music industry still struggling to get back on their feet. But metalheads have always been strong survivors and music ruled the day, with countless memorable albums and live shows happening more than ever!

But lets celebrate! It is that time of the year to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2023 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2023? and Metal Predictions For 2024. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2023

19) WARMEN - Here For None (Reaper Entertainment)

Much more than about music, Warmen’s Here For None is an important album. The band headed by Children Of Bodom keyboardist Janne Warman released this first piece of music since the untimely death of Alexi Laiho in 2020. Warmen’s sixth full-length the addition of Ensiferum’s Petri Lindroos on vocals and the result is satisfyingly strong dose of Finnish melodic death metal recalling a time past when this genre was much more prevalent.

At ten tracks and 37 minutes, the tunes fly by with searing keyboards and flashy guitars with the aggressive vocal stylings of Lindroos. Warmen are here to stay as Here For None plants its flag at #19.

BW’s Mark Gromen scored the album an 8.0 – an excerpt of his review:

The logical successor to Bodom, in terms of sound, as well as possession legendary personnel, Warmen enter a new era. To call "Too Much, Too Late" mid-tempo, is a misnomer, especially when Antti goes off and given its surroundings. Let's call it groove, and leave it at that. Over modulated keys introduce "Night Terrors" another wildly energetic ride. Got to believe "Hell On Four Wheels" would have gotten a thumbs up from Alexi Laiho, especially when the spoken word titular phrase jumps right into a guitar wailing break, underpinned by Janne's keys. Heavy riffs greet "The End Of The Line", which also utilizes two-way police/medical radio communication.

A rolling pummeling, "Death's On Its Way", has a whining, squelching guitar. "The Cold Unknown" is another growling vox, mid-paced number, fading out, with a single guitar. Everyone these days is revisiting ‘80s New Wave acts for cover tunes and here, the Finns run through a lighthearted, but rough voiced, synthwave version of Ultravox's "Dancing With Tears In My Eyes" to end the disc.