BraveWords Preview: ACCEPT Guitarist WOLF HOFFMANN On "The Undertaker" From New Album - "A Lot Of People Have Said It's An Unusal Track For A First Single; I Still Don't Get It"

German metal legends Accept will release their new album, Too Mean To Die, on January 15, 2021 via Nuclear Blast. BraveWords caught up with founding guitarist Wolf Hoffmann to discuss the new record. Below is a perview, with Hoffmann discussing the first single "The Undertaker", released back in October.

Hoffmann: "I'm surprised; a lot of people have said they think it's an unusal track for a first single, but all of us in the band thought it was a typical Accept song. Somehow that song is different enought to the point that people took notice. A lot of people have said it surprised them a bit. One of the reasons we released it as the first single is because it was finished first, it was mixed and mastered, so we gave it to the label while we were finishing the record during lockdown."

"What's so strange about it? I still don't get it. I don't know what's so different about it because for me it's about the driving bass in the verses, the singalong part in the pre-chorus. We've done that a lot. I thought it was quite typical for Accept. There's this unspoken expectation that the first single represents the album, but that's almost impossible to do because no matter what song you pick some people will say 'I thought the whole album was gonna be like that.'"

Watch for the complete story, coming soon.

In uncertain times like these you can rely on Accept to deliver the goods - they will not let anything or anyone get them down, not even a virus.

The metal legends prove this definitively with brand new track, "Too Mean To Die". Released as an advance single today, it is intended both as a gift to fans and to wet the appetite for their full-length masterpiece, their 16th studio album Too Mean To Die, which will be released on January 15th via Nuclear Blast.

"Too Mean To Die" is a track full of unrestrained power and pure energy, certain to rip you out of all lethargy and any corona depression, no sooner than the first note hits. The lyric video for the new single can be found below.

Accept mastermind Wolf Hoffmann explains: "We decided to not let ourselves be overly influenced by current events. Fans will get a hard, direct and uncompromising metal album, but of course accompanied with a wink: we are too mean to die! Weeds do not go away! Accept do not let themselves get down!"

That's exactly how the title track comes across: driving, uncompromising, turned up to twelve! With a feeling of invincibility - "Too Mean To Die"!

The new album is available on CD, Cassette, 2-LP Vinyl in 8 colors plus as ltd. Edition Delux Box Set containing a CD Digipack, special colored 2-LP with a Pop-Out-Snake, cover patch and a signed autograph by the band as well as digital on all platforms. Pre-order/pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"Zombie Apocalypse"

"Too Mean To Die"

"Overnight Sensation"

"No Ones Master"

"The Undertaker"

"Sucks To Be You"

"Symphony Of Pain"

"The Best Is Yet To Come"

"How Do We Sleep"

"Not My Problem"

"Samson And Delilah"

"Too Mean To Die" lyric video: