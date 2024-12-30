BRIAN TICHY Performs Drums Only Cover Of RUSH Classic "Tom Sawyer" - "I've Been Practicing This Since 7th Grade"; Video

Brian Tichy (ex-The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake) has shared the video below, performing a drums only cover of the Rush classic, "Tom Sawyer".

Says Tichy, "CATCH THE SPIT!…again! 🥁🥁 'Tom Sawyer' drum cover - my drums only. Tik tok won’t allow more than a minute of a clip with a copyrighted song, so I posted this “drums only” version there, and figured I’d post here too. Why? Because I’ve been practicing this since 7th grade!! And don’t we need yet another cover of this song!" 🤪🤪🤪🤪👍🏼🥁