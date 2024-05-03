BRITISH LION Feat. IRON MAIDEN's STEVE HARRIS Announce Four Shows For Summer 2024

British Lion have announced a very special show at The Booking Hall in Dover, on Tuesday, May 21. Their appearance will be part of a campaign to keep one of Britain’s small music venues still operating. The owner of the Old Harbour Station which houses The Booking Hall Dover is putting the property up for sale. This puts the future of The Booking Hall music venue at immediate threat as there is no guarantee the venue could keep operating under new ownership. The likeliest outcome would be that the building would be purchased by developers, meaning no more music venue.

Stuart Cameron, of The Booking Hall, comments: “It’s fantastic to welcome back to the venue British Lion for a fundraiser show to help us purchase the Old Harbour Station. The amount of support the venue has received since announcing our (The Booking Hall and Music Venue Trust) plans to purchase the building, and securing the presence of a live music venue forever in Dover, has been overwhelming at times. None more so than when Steve Harris and his team reached out to offer their services free of charge, so that all funds can go straight into making the purchase a reality! Also performing on the same evening is Tony Moore, another Iron Maiden legend. We can’t thank British Lion, Steve and his team, and Tony Moore enough. It’s incredible to see that our little venue in Dover can get such amazing support from such industry veterans.”

To coincide with this very special show, British Lion will also return to London’s legendary Cart & Horses venue in Stratford where Iron Maiden played their first-ever gigs. British Lion played three packed out shows there in January and are thrilled to add a fourth show there in what is fast-becoming a home from home. The band will also play summer shows in Faro, Portugal and Seville, Spain in June.

Steve says, “We were very concerned when we heard that The Booking Hall was at risk of closing, it is a fantastic venue and we just wanted to get involved and be a part in keeping this brilliant music venue alive! We’re looking forward to playing a few other shows including a return to the Cart & Horses as well as shows in Faro & Seville in July.”

Dates:

May

20 - Cart & Horses - London, UK (Sold Out)

21 - The Booking Hall - Dover, UK

July

20 - Moto Clube Festival - Faro, Portugal

21 - Sala Custom - Seville, Spain



Get tickets here.

(Photo - John McMurtrie)