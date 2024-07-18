BRITNEY SPEARS Tells OZZY OSBOURNE And Family To "Kindly F#%k Off" Following Criticism Of Social Media Videos

Pop star Britney Spears has slammed Ozzy Osbourne and family following their criticism of her social media posts.

On the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, a fan asked, "When will we see Kelly do these TikTok dances on the podcast?"

Kelly responded, "Never. I don't know how to do TikTok dances. I don't know where anybody would ever think that I would."

Sharon chimed in: "It seems to me that TikTok when it first started, were people doing silly dances, but now it's developed into so much more."

Jack then said, "You're just saying that because you're the biggest TikTok junkie, and you're just trying to be, like, 'But there's more to it than that.'"

Sharon insisted, "There is."

Ozzy then weighed in, saying, "I'm fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube. Every fucking day. You know, it's sad, very, very sad."

"Very sad indeed," adds Jack, with Sharon concluding, "It's heartbreaking."

In a lengthy post to Instagram on Wednesday, July 17, Britney responded to the criticism by saying in part, "I'm gonna … tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly fuck off!"

See Britney's full post, as well as the latest Osbournes Podcast, below: