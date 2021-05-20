BRITNY FOX Bassist BILLY CHILDS Talks Possible Reunion With Vocalist DEAN DAVIDSON - "It Would Be Nice After All These Years To Send It Off With The Original Band"

In the latest episode of the 80's Glam Metalcast, host Metal Mike speaks with Britny Fox bassist Billy Childs about the band's first three albums, what went right and wrong with their career, and the possibility of an original member reunion. Check out the interview below.

On the future of Britny Fox

Childs: "We did some shows a few years ago, but we just couldn’t get enough going on to keep it rolling. So we really weren’t doing much of anything and then the whole COVID thing happened. Nobody was really doing anything. But now, we’re looking to see who’s interested and trying to get some things going. We might be talking to Dean (Davidson) at some point. I don’t wanna say too much because it’s up in the air."

The status of Dean Davidson and Michael Kelly Smith

Childs: "The last I spoke to Dean was years ago. Maybe five or six years ago. Maybe even longer. At that time he seemed interested in doing something. Me, him, and John got together. We all ended up in Philadelphia at the same time. He wanted to get together. We talked about doing something together and he seemed into it and we were into it too. John and I were pretty busy with the bands we were with and we didn’t hear anything. The whole idea dissolved. Here we are now, it’s a new time and I’m not sure what everyone is up to. I guess we’ll find out. I’m assuming that Mike (Kelly Smith) would be interested. I think he would be, we just haven’t talked. It’s not that far along yet. But we are in the process of trying to contact Dean and that’s #1 as far as that goes. I know John is into it, I’m into it, and I have a pretty good guess that Michael will be into it."

On the Boys In Heat album

Childs: "I love that album. I really loved how Dean was using more of his real voice on that one. I think if we would have stayed together, you would seen more of a transition to that. I really liked that and I know Dean did too. Songs like 'Long Way From Home' and 'Angel In My Heart'... I saw those as a good direction for the band to head into. We were a few weeks away from doing 'Hair Of The Dog' as a video, but the band broke up before we got the chance. We were hoping that would have been that year's 'Girlschool' for us. We misfired a bit on that album. We did 'Standing In The Shadows' and it kinda died at MTV. Then we weren’t in the U.S. when the album came out, we were on tour with Alice Cooper in the U.K. Our American sales suffered, and because of that we ended up losing out on a US tour with KISS. Somebody hotter got it. So if a couple things would have happened differently, our history probably would have turned out a lot better."

On getting an unknown singer who can emulate Dizzy Dean

Childs: "No, I don’t think so. I don’t think we were ever big enough to plug an unknown in there now. For us to do well, we have to have pretty close to an original line up. That’s what would make it interesting to do. If we are going to get the good gigs, it pretty much has to be Tommy (Paris) or Dean. I think it would be bigger with Dean. That’s what we are hoping for. It would be nice after all these years and all this bullshit...to send it off with the original band. "