BROTHERS OF METAL Release "Heavy Metal Viking" Music Video; Fimbulvinter Album Due In November

November 1 will see Brothers Of Metal return with their brand new album, Fimbulvinter. The band's third studio offering will be available through AFM Records, the pre-sale has just started here.

The Swedish collective recorded 13 new tracks, that feature the typical mythological Nordic focus of Brothers Of Metal, in addition, there are songs such as today's premiere of "Heavy Metal Viking", which are rather unusual for BoM.

Says vocalist Mats Nilsson: “‘Heavy Metal Viking’ has a sort of 80s southern hard rock feel, which is far from what you’d expect us to be doing.”

"Heavy Metal Viking" is now available on all streaming providers here. Watch a video for the song below:

Brothers Of Metal's Fimbulvinter showcases all of the eight-piece’s strengths, but also includes some significant new elements.

“The core sound is still there, but we’ve also evolved as songwriters, so the songs have more depth and width than before,” Nilsson points out. “Our songs follow the same themes as before even though we’ve ventured into new territories and explored new stories, as it were. We always aim to have one song that fits everyone on each album, with the result that our hymns tend to sound like a lot of different genres of metal. That’s how we like it. We’re Brothers Of Metal, we can play whatever we want to!”



Most of the songs for the record were penned by guitarist Dawid Grahn and singer Ylva Eriksson. The other band members were also involved in the songwriting process, namely Mats Nilsson and Joakim Lindbäck Eriksson (both vocals), guitarist Pähr Nilsson, bassist Emil Wärmedal, drummer Johan Johansson and some additions from new live guitarist Christian Larsson.

Fimbulvinter was recorded at the Massiv Musik’s Studio in Mockfjärd, Sweden and, like its predecessors, produced by Erik Berglund. Artist Sallai Péter contributed the cover design again, emphasising the tracks’ Nordic flair visually.

Finally, one question remains to be answered: What exactly is a ‘fimbulvinter’? Mats Nilsson explains: “Fimbulvinter is ‘the great winter’ in Norse mythology. A winter that is colder and darker than all other winters and lasts for three years. It’s one of the first significant indications that Ragnarök is coming.”

Brothers Of Metal lineup:

Ylva Eriksson (vocals)

Joakim Lindbäck Eriksson (vocals)

Mats Nilsson (vocals)

Dawid Grahn (guitar)

Pähr Nilsson (guitar)

Emil Wärmedal (bass)

Johan Johansson (drums)

Christian Larsson (live/guitar)