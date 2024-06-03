BRUCE DICKINSON Cancels Tonight's Show In Bucharest Due To Viral Infection

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson was due to perform in Bucharest, Romania tonight (June 3rd) at Arenale Romane in support of his new solo album, The Mandrake Project, but the show has been cancelled due to the singer coming down with a viral infection.

The following statement has been issued by Dickinson's camp:

"Various members of the band and crew have been affected by a flu-like virus since the start of the European leg of the tour, and by the London show Bruce was also starting to get sick. He managed to complete the Paris show, but by Groningen was having difficulties being able to sing at the standard both he and the fans expect. During last night's show in Budapest it became obvious that Bruce was seriously unwell and, following advice, he now has to rest completely in order to preserve both his health and protect the rest of the shows on the tour. Sadly, this means fans in Romania will miss out on seeing Bruce & his band perform at this time."

Dickinson, meanwhile, offered the following on June 2nd:

"I have been pushing my voice through a viral infection for the past few shows. I was hoping that the two days after the Dutch shows would have been enough vocal rest, but the Budapest show was a real struggle. The audiences have been fantastic, but I have a duty to the rest of the tour and a responsibility to look after my instrument.... it's the only one I've got! With a very heavy heart I have had to make the decision to cancel tomorrow's show in Bucharest. It was not the outcome I hoped for. I am seeing a throat specialist Doctor tomorrow to confirm the wisdom of my decision, but after 40 years of singing I know when things are not right and the voice has to take a temporary rest. I am gutted for the fans in Bucharest. I can only say sorry and thank you for your support and understanding."

Find Bruce Dickinson's complete tour itinerary, as well as ticket links, here.

On May 24th, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson played a solo show at at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, England. Fan-filmed video of the entire concert can be viewed below.

Setlist:

“Accident Of Birth”

“Abduction”

“Laughing In The Hiding Bush”

“Afterglow Of Ragnarok”

“Chemical Wedding”

“Many Doors To Hell”

“Jerusalem”

“Resurrection Men”

“Rain On The Graves”

“Frankenstein” (The Edgar Winter Group cover)

“The Alchemist”

"Tears Of The Dragon"

“Darkside Of Aquarius”

Encore:

“Navigate The Seas Of The Sun”

“Book Of Thel”

“The Tower”

Dickinson's backing band features:

Chris Declerq (guitar)

Philip Naslund (guitar)

Tanya O'Callaghan (bass)

Dave Moreno (drums)

Mistheria (keyboard)