BURNING WITCHES Release “Unleash The Beast” Single And Music Video

Burning Witches have unleashed their newest ounce of mischief with the brand new single, “Unleash The Beast”. On this track, roaring, duelling guitars battle each other with top-notch, fast-paced performances while the energy of the song rises to its climax when the sharp voice of singer Laura Guldemond combines with powerful harmonies. With the song’s bloodthirsty guitars and raspy voices, the head-bopping melodies push fans against walls.

“Unleash The Beast” is the second single off of their upcoming fifth studio album, The Dark Tower, out May 5 via Napalm Records. Throughout their seven-year existence, the chart-cracking five-piece has had an exemplary career - topped by their most famous song, “Hexenhammer” (2 million clicks on YouTube), and strong appearances at Germany's most important metal festivals, like Wacken Open Air and Summer Breeze.

Burning Witches on their single, “Unleash The Beast”: “We are ecstatic to present you our new single ‘Unleash The Beast’ featuring the skillful Courtney Cox on lead guitar! The frantic track and video got visualized by Dreamfilm Factory, who already did an excellent job on our last video. Thanks for the wonderful teamwork and the awesome realization! We hope this powerful new track gets everybody even more excited about the release of album no. 5 on the 5th of May!”

Burning Witches set the world ablaze, ushering in a new wave of heavy metal.



On fifteen energetic tracks, Burning Witches ring the bells for a midnight mass in smoky-warm bars. “World On Fire” first gets the listener’s pulse pumping due to the rising tension of flashy guitar work, before melodic six-string solos unite with unbeatable guitar onslaughts and sophisticated drum attacks - underlining conjuring vocal lines that call out for an evening zombie dance! Restless and intense, the fierce women of Burning Witches shred their instruments on The Dark Tower like no other, but with the soft mid-tempo track “Tomorrow”, the witches settle down to gather their strength for just a moment. Bittersweet melodies float up to the sky like weightless feathers, carrying a message of five confident women. Ready again to gradually increase the tempo, “Heart Of Ice” and “Arrow Of Time” ensnare with extravagant guitar tapping and heroic vocals by Laura, while “The Lost Souls” merges devilish staccato and legato riffs, creating an ominous atmosphere amid the bewitching screams of the five Swiss enchantresses. With their new studio album, Burning Witches not only bring back the glory days of heavy metal, but push it beyond - trapping the soul of each listener with energetic performances on The Dark Tower.

The Dark Tower will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Box Edition: Digisleeve, Bonus CD Cardboard Sleeve, Bonus 7" Vinyl in Black & Logo Beanie

- 2 LP Gatefold Edition in White Red Blue Splatter with Logo Patch & Cover Art Slipmat (strictly limited to 500 copies worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Edition in Marbled Blue Black – D-Side Logo Etching (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Edition in Transparent Red – D-Side Logo Etching (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Edition in Crystal Clear – D-Side Logo Etching (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Edition in Picture – D-Side Logo Etching (strictly limited to 100 copies worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Edition in Black – D-Side Logo Etching

- 6 Page Digisleeve Patch & Signed Booklet (GSA exclusive, strictly limited to 300 copies)

- 6 Page Digisleeve & Shirt

- 6 Page Digisleeve

- Tape Edition - Red with white print

- Full Digital Album

The Dark Tower tracklisting:

"Rise Of Darkness"

"Unleash The Beast"

"Renegade"

"Evil Witch"

"World On Fire"

"Tomorrow"

"House Of Blood"

"The Dark Tower"

"Heart Of Ice"

"Arrow Of Time"

"Doomed To Die"

"Into The Unknown"

"The Lost Souls"

“The Dark Tower” video:

Lineup:

Laura Guldemond - Vocals

Romana Kalkuhl - Guitars

Courtney Cox – Guitars (stand in/special guest)

Larissa Ernst - Guitars

Jeanine Grob - Bass

Lala Frischknecht - Drums

(Photo - Martin Rahn)