Canada's SELIAS Release Explosive Music Video For "Twisted Path"; Headshot Album Out Now

Toronto-based powerhouse, Selias, is set to shake the metal world with their highly anticipated debut album Headshot, out today via Sleaszy Rider Records. The band have also released a video for the song "Twisted Path", which can be found below.

Combining elements of melodic death metal, groove metal, and metal, Selias delivers a sonic experience that is as diverse as it is powerful. Helmed by Steve Elias, the band pushes the boundaries of the genre with their dynamic range of skills and unbridled passion for heavy music.

Headshot is a journey through the depths of the human psyche, with each track offering a glimpse into past situations or stories from distant worlds. From blistering riffs to haunting vocals, Selias captivates listeners with their ability to blend aggression and melody seamlessly.

Drawing inspiration from bands like In Flames, Soilwork, Killswitch Engage, and Parkway Drive, Selias creates a sound that is both familiar yet entirely their own. With Headshot, they invite listeners to immerse themselves in a world where metal meets storytelling, where each song is a chapter in an epic saga of sound and emotion.

Sleaszy Rider Records, known for their roster of legendary bands like Motorhead, Def Leppard, and Whitesnake, is handling the release of Headshot. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Selias as they join the ranks of esteemed artists under the label's banner.

Steve Elias, guitarist for Selias, expresses his excitement about the release: "We've poured our hearts and souls into Headshot, and we can't wait for the world to hear it. This album is a culmination of years of hard work and dedication, and we're grateful for the opportunity to share it with our fans."

Selias stands poised to make their mark on the global metal scene. Prepare for an auditory assault like no other as Headshot explodes onto the airwaves, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.

Tracklisting:

"Headshot"

"Revenga"

"Twisted Path"

"Guilty"

"Mega"

"Clipped Wings"

"Conclusion"

"Grateful"

"Interlude"

"Hype"

"Twisted Path" video:

For more on Selias, visit the band's official website, here.

Live lineup:

Steve Elias - Guitar

Zac Culp - Vocals

Tyler Reiner - Drums

Cesar Silva - Vocals

James Roy Daley - Bass