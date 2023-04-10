CANDLEBOX Announce New Live Acoustic Album Featuring Original Members

Multi-platinum rock band, Candlebox, has announced that they will be releasing a new, live, acoustic album, entitled Live At The Neptune, on June 23 via Pavement Entertainment. It will be available on all streaming platforms, as well as on vinyl and CD.

Featuring all four original members (Kevin Martin, Peter Klett, Bardi Martin, and Scott Mercado), the LP was recorded at the Neptune Theatre in Seattle, WA on November 5, 2021, when the lineup reunited for one night only to celebrate the 26th anniversary of their iconic album, Lucy. The setlist features hit songs from the band’s self-titled debut as well as their sophomore release Lucy.

Lead singer Kevin Martin says, “That was such an amazing night for us to share with our fans. We’re so stoked with how great this recording turned out. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do!”

Guitarist Peter Klett adds, “I love that we were able to capture such a vibe. It feels as though you’re there with the band.”

The vinyl of Live At The Neptune is available for pre-order here. Fans can also pre-order Live At The Neptune on CD. This format has two bonus songs that are not included on the vinyl.

Tracklisting:

"Cover Me"

"Blinders"

"He Calls Home"

"Change"

"Blossom"

"Sometimes"

"You"

"Far Behind"

CD bonus tracks:

“A Stone’s Throw Away”

“It’s Alright”

The acoustic album is one piece of Candlebox’s 30th’s anniversary celebration. The band, which now features Martin, Brian Quinn, Adam Kury, Island Styles, and BJ Kerwin, will also embark on a summer-long tour that will have them sharing the stage with Three Doors Down and performing at such venues as the PNC Bank Arts Center, Red Hat Amphitheater, and The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. For ticket information, head here.

They are also currently filming a feature-length documentary entitled Far Behind: The Candlebox Story, which is being produced by Warner Music Entertainment (WME), the television and film division of Warner Music Group, and Highway West Entertainment, and working on their final farewell studio album being released later this year by Round Hill Records.