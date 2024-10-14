CANDLEMASS Working On New EP, Title Revealed

Doom legends Candlemass have announced they are working on a new 4-track EP titled Black Star. The EP will contain two new songs and two covers and is planned for release spring 2025 when they will celebrate 40 years of heavy doom deliverance.

The band says in a statement: “Jan Lind just finished his drum tracks in the Sound Trade studios in Solna, just outside Stockholm, and this week Lars Johansson is doing his guitar overdubs for the puzzle that will become the Black Star EP out on Napalm Records probably in may next year.”

The EP will follow their full-length Sweet Evil Sun, released November 2022 via Napalm Records.