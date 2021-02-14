CANNIBAL CORPSE Guitarist ROB BARRETT On ERIK RUTAN Joining The Fold - "It's Just A Great Fit; We Work Well Together"

Hate Eternal mastermind Erik Rutan recently checked in with the following update on the heels of Cannibal Corpse announcing the release of their new album, Violence Unimagined, on April 16th.

Rutan: "I felt it very important to personally share some big news with all of you today.... I am officially joining Cannibal Corpse! I am super excited and honored and honestly it still seems a bit surreal. Cannibal Corpse has been a big part of my life and career having listened to them for over 30 years, produced 5 albums with them, done many many tours together and having decades of friendships with everyone involved. Anyone that knows me knows that I will give everything I have to being the best I can be with CC.

Eclectic Arts caught up with Cannibal Corpse guitarist Rob Barrett to discuss the band's new album, and during the conversation he addressed Rutan coming on board to replace Pat O'Brien. O'Brien was arrested in December 2018 and charged with "aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with deadly weapon and burglary occupied dwelling with assault or battery".

Barrett: "We've been friends for so long, and I always thought 'It would be cool to do a project with Erik some day.' It was always in the back of my mind that it would be really cool doing something with him instead of just working with him on recording stuff, and now we're in a band together. So, yeah, it's just a great fit. I'm not intimidated by him at all. I respect him as a guitar player, and I think we work well together. I respect his opinion, he respects mine, so I think we're both benefiting off of playing in a band together because we respect each other."

On April 16, Cannibal Corpse will release their fifteenth studio album, Violence Unimagined, via Metal Blade Records. For a first preview of the record, the new single "Inhumane Harvest" can be heard below.

Violence Unimagined is available for pre-order here in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- deluxe edition artbook (48-page hardcover book includes: CD, crimson red marbled vinyl, flag, patch, and sticker)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- bloodred marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 1000 copies)

- golden ochre marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- silver-gray blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- clear w/ red, silver, and black splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- silver / white melt w/ red splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- dark olive marbled vinyl (PIAS exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- burnt skin marbled vinyl (Napalm exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- swamp green marbled vinyl (Nuclear Blast exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- khaki olive marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- dark burgundy red vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- bloody skin marbled vinyl (UK exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- coke bottle clear / swamp green color in color vinyl (Decibel exclusive)

- bone / red color in color vinyl (US exclusive)

- white / olive green melt vinyl (US exclusive)

- beer w/ red splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

Comprised of eleven tracks, Violence Unimagined is state of the art death metal played with passion and breathless precision, making for another flawless addition to what is inarguably one of the premier catalogues the genre has thrown up.

"It really follows the path we've been going down for a few years now," states bassist and founding member Alex Webster. "I think we approach the writing in a similar way most every time: each of us try to write the heaviest, most memorable songs we can. We want each song to have its own identifiable character. Showing my age, I like to say you can 'drop the needle' on any point of one of our albums and quickly tell which song you're listening to."

While they continue to do what they do with aplomb, the one substantial change to Cannibal Corpse is the addition of guitarist Erik Rutan to their ranks, joining Webster, founding drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz, guitarist Rob Barrett and vocalist George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher. Known for his roles in Morbid Angel, Ripping Corpse and most notably fronting the mighty Hate Eternal, Rutan has long established himself as one of the most dynamic forces in contemporary death metal. Simultaneously, he has built up a reputation as one of the most in demand producers in metal, having previously produced four Cannibal Corpse albums (in addition to Violence Unimagined), alongside the likes of Goatwhore, Soilent Green and Belphegor. Filling in live on guitar since 2019, in 2020 he became a full member, contributing to the writing process.

"I think the most noticeable difference on this record will be the addition of Erik to the band. He wrote three full songs for the record, music and lyrics, and his song writing and guitar playing have added something new, and I think his musical style integrated into ours very well," Webster enthuses.

This is not all that he brings to the band. "He's a great friend of ours, so on a personal level, he's been a perfect fit, as we knew he would be. Beyond that, he's one of the hardest working people I know, in music or otherwise, and he maintains a high energy, positive demeanor in challenging situations where other people might go in a negative direction. This energy and great attitude rubs off on the rest of us as well. That's really a perfect situation to have when you add someone to a band, or any kind of team: someone who's great at what they do, and also inspires the people around them."

Already well known for the level of extreme technicality they bring to every record, on Violence Unimagined, Cannibal Corpse have further upped their game, particularly in Mazurkiewicz's drumming.

"I think we all pushed ourselves a bit technically on this one, with Paul probably pushing the hardest. This album is probably the most drum-intense album we've done yet. Part of that could be a result of Erik joining the band. His song writing style often features technically challenging drumming, probably owing to his years of experience in high speed death metal."

And with typically dark and warped lyrical content, Mazurkiewicz came up with the fitting title of the record, "summing up what the band is about in every facet, and taking violence to another level of extremity."

Violence Unimagined tracklisting:

"Murderous Rampage"

"Necrogenic Resurrection"

"Inhumane Harvest"

"Condemnation Contagion"

"Surround, Kill, Devour"

"Ritual Annihilation"

"Follow The Blood"

"Bound And Burned"

"Slowly Sawn"

"Overtorture"

"Cerements Of The Flayed"

"Inhumane Harvest":

Cannibal Corpse lineup:

Alex Webster - bass

Paul Mazurkiewicz - drums

George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher - vocals

Rob Barrett - guitar

Erik Rutan - guitar

(Photo - Alex Morgan)