CHERIE CURRIE Recalls Incident With RUSH And THE RUNAWAYS At Detroit's Cobo Hall In 1977 - "Rush Sabotaged Our Set"; Video

The Metal Voice recently spoke to Cherie Currie - the former lead vocalist of Los Angeles rock band The Runaways - about her upcoming European tour. Currie also spoke about an incident involving The Runaways and Rush in February 1977, and a whole lot more.

When asked about the incident with Rush opening for them at Detroit's Cobo Hall on February 10, 1977, Currie reveals: "We had been treated so well by Tom Petty who opened for us, and Cheap Trick who opened for us, but Rush sabotaged our set. We're at Detroit's Cobo Hall. It's a big venue. I saw them and they were throwing pieces of paper just like standard 8x10 paper onto the stage whipping it like you would a pizza. I was in 6inch platform boots and I had to jump off of Sandy West's drum riser. I hit one of those pieces of paper and I slid across that stage and there was an orchestra pit with all the photographers. I'll never forget seeing them reach up with fear that I was going to go over, and somehow I caught myself right at the last minute and did one of those, you know (rock star poses), to one of the photographers. I could have been paralyzed. I'm not exaggerating, I could have been very much injured had I gone off that stage. So that's why Joan (Jett) and I in particular don't care much for them because they weren't protecting us, they were sabotaging us that night and they would be sitting there behind Lita (Ford)'s amp (snickering)."