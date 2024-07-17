CHERIE CURRIE Recalls Incident With RUSH And THE RUNAWAYS At Detroit's Cobo Hall In 1977 - "Rush Sabotaged Our Set"; Video

July 17, 2024, 42 minutes ago

news hard rock cherie currie the runaways rush

CHERIE CURRIE Recalls Incident With RUSH And THE RUNAWAYS At Detroit's Cobo Hall In 1977 - "Rush Sabotaged Our Set"; Video

The Metal Voice recently spoke to Cherie Currie - the former lead vocalist of Los Angeles rock band The Runaways - about her upcoming European tour. Currie also spoke about an incident involving The Runaways and Rush in February 1977, and a whole lot more.

When asked about the incident with Rush opening for them at Detroit's Cobo Hall on February 10, 1977, Currie reveals: "We had been treated so well by Tom Petty who opened for us, and Cheap Trick who opened for us, but Rush sabotaged our set. We're at Detroit's Cobo Hall. It's a big venue. I saw them and they were throwing pieces of paper just like standard 8x10 paper onto the stage whipping it like you would a pizza. I was in 6inch platform boots and I had to jump off of Sandy West's drum riser. I hit one of those pieces of paper and I slid across that stage and there was an orchestra pit with all the photographers. I'll never forget seeing them reach up with fear that I was going to go over, and somehow I caught myself right at the last minute and did one of those, you know (rock star poses), to one of the photographers. I could have been paralyzed. I'm not exaggerating, I could have been very much injured had I gone off that stage. So that's why Joan (Jett) and I in particular don't care much for them because they weren't protecting us, they were sabotaging us that night and they would be sitting there behind Lita (Ford)'s amp (snickering)."

 



Latest Reviews

Partner Resources