CHILDREN OF BODOM - Official Online Store Relaunched

On December 15, 2019, Finnish melodic death pioneers Children Of Bodom played their last concert in Helsinki, bringing their impressive career to an end after 22 years. With ten studio albums, four live albums and one cover album, the guys from Lake Bodom not only left a musical void in the scene, but also always had a connection to a unique and active fanbase. Even after the tragic death of frontman Alexi Laiho, the Hate Crew, as the Bodom fans are affectionately known, continues to grow from day to day. Five years after the end of the band, their spirit is more alive than ever.

Now, the remaining founding members Janne Wirman, Henkka Blacksmith and Jaska Raatikainen, have teamed up with Reaper Entertainment to breathe new life into the official online store. Reaper Entertainment, already known as the label of Janne's (Warmen) and Henkka's (Moon Shot) new bands, will take care of the production and logistics of the online store and work with the band members to create new items and designs, but also to make classics available again.

The band comments:

"The relaunch of the new store is just the beginning. We already have some new products and some classics back in stock, but we will be making new and old designs available again on a monthly basis. Album designs, individual designs - but also completely new ideas. We are very happy that the guys and girls from Reaper Entertainment are now taking care of our official store. They are true fans of Children Of Bodom who understand and respect our heritage. We can't think of a better partner to work with."

Reaper Entertainment adds:

"After all, it's no secret that the name of our label was born out of our love for the music of Children Of Bodom. After expanding our digital infrastructure last year and offering our bands the opportunity to run their own bandstore, we were ready for this new task. It's a dream come true for us as fans of the band. And as the band has already said, we are working on lots of new ideas. Look forward to great new articles in the coming months! Follow The Reaper..."

The official store can now be found here.