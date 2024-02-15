CLASSLESS ACT Releases Cover Of "Toxic" By BRITNEY SPEARS

Los Angeles provocateurs Classless Act had a special gift for all the music lovers this Valentine’s Day—a cover of “Toxic”, Britney Spears’ classic heart stomper.

Says the band of the song: "We grew up listening to the original tune as a punk song. And 20 years later we’re honoring ‘Toxic’ with our knives out. It’s how she would’ve wanted it. Admit it: We all love giving into our toxic traits. It’s what makes us human and weird. And we ain’t here to celebrate any toxic behavior, we’re just here to own up to it through Spears."

Produced and mixed by the band's bassist, and songwriter, Franco Gravante, the new track comes after a whirlwind two years for Classless Act beginning with their debut album Welcome To The Show, released in the summer of 2022 that kicked off a huge breakthrough cycle for the five-piece, racking up millions of streams and logging more than 100 live shows, playing the blockbuster Stadium Tour opening for Motley Crue and Def Leppard, supporting Dorothy and Giovannie and the Hired Guns, as well as an appearance at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert where Classless Act frontman Derek Day joined Dave Grohl and members of the Foo Fighters.

Classless Act is currently in the studio working on new material that will follow up Welcome To The Show, with more details to be announced soon.

Classless Act returns to the road beginning February 29, on a series of dates that include headline shows and supporting guitarist John 5, as well as rock act Adelitas Way. The band has been hailed as “a live show that “sets the air ablaze” (BraveWords). Confirmed venues are as follows:

February

29 - Mesa, Arizona - The Nile

March

1 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St

2 - Overland Park, KS - Vivo Live Music

3 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

4 - Columbus, OH Rumba Cafe

7 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

8 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Cafe

10 - Syracuse, NY - The Song & Dance

12 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

14 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

15 - Winchester, VA - Blue Fox Billiards

16 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

17 - Destin, FL - Club LA

18 - Dallas, TX - The Sundown at Granada

20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

21 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Sports Cafe

22 - Roswell, NM - The Liberty

23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

24 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

(Photo: Enzo Mazzeo)