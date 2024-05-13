CONEY HATCH Frontman CARL DIXON's Titanium Rock 'N' Soul; Video

From Carl's early days with Coney Hatch opening for Iron Maiden and Judas Priest's North America tours, to his days playing in April Wine and The Guess Who (with Jim Kale and Garry Peterson). Carl was smacked down by a serious motor vehicle accident in Australia, which led to re-thinking life and commitments.

Coney Hatch band mate, Andy Curran, spoke to Carl during Carl's coma - urging him to live so they could rock again. Coney Hatch has since produced three albums and continues to tour. Carl plays solo, with the Hatch and others and has an inspirational speaking career.

