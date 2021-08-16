COREY TAYLOR Performs SLIPKNOT Classic "Wait And Bleed" Live With Solo Band For The First Time (Video)

Corey Taylor's CMFTour Summer 2021 kicked off on August 6 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, NV. On August 12th he landed at Fargo Brewing Company in Fargo, ND and during his set he performed the Slipknot classic "Wait And Bleed" with his solo band - and unmasked - for the first time. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Taylor's setlist on the night was as follows:

"HWY 666"

"Meine Lux"

"Halfway Down"

"Tired" (Stone Sour)

"Samantha's Gone"

"Absolute Zero" (Stone Sour)

"Snuff" (Slipknot)

"Wait And Bleed" (Slipknot - first time with CMFT band)

"Made of Scars" (Stone Sour)

"Bother" (Stone Sour)

"Through Glass" (Stone Sour)

"Black Eyes Blue"

Encore:

"European Tour Bus Bathroom Song"

"On the Dark Side" (John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band)

"CMFT Must Be Stopped"

CMFT remains another milestone for Taylor. Making history, he reached #1 at Active Rock Radio with his powerful single “Black Eyes Blue.” The achievement put Taylor in a class all his own, cementing him as the first artist in the history of the format to reach #1 with three separate projects, following chart-topping efforts from his band’s Slipknot and Stone Sour. CMFT made impressive debuts on charts around the world this month entering at #1 on Billboard’s “Current Hard Rock Albums” chart, while claiming #2 on “Current Rock Albums,” #6 on “Vinyl Albums,” and #9 on the “Top Albums” charts. Furthermore, CMFT landed Top 10 on the official album charts in Australia, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, with Top 20 debuts in the United Kingdom, Finland and Japan (international chart).

CMFT has been a long time coming for Taylor, with newly written tracks alongside some dating back to his teens. Recorded at Hideout Studio in Las Vegas, with producer Jay Ruston and his band - Christian Martucci [guitar], Zach Throne [guitar], Jason Christopher [bass], and Dustin Robert [drums] - the album traces a wild and exhilarating roadmap through Taylor’s musical psyche.

CMFTour Summer 2021 feat. Special Guests The Cherry Bombs

August

16 - Springfield, MO - Gilloz Theatre

17 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC

19 - Denver, CO - Sculpture Park

* - No Cherry Bombs

** - With ZZ Top