CORNERS OF SANCTUARY Unleash Powerful New Version Of BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid"; Music Video

The holidays aren’t quite over as Philadelphia-based traditional heavy metal band, Corners Of Sanctuary (COS), release a blistering new cover of Black Sabbath's iconic 1970 track, "Paranoid".

This powerful rendition is a tribute to the legendary heavy metal pioneers whose groundbreaking contributions to the rock and metal genres changed the musical landscape for all who followed. The band’s latest boisterous cut showcases their raw energy and technical prowess to carry the weight of such a well known song.

Simultaneously, COS delivers on capturing the spirit of a past era that would essentially birth a musical revolution. With COS’ now signature sound and blazing performance approach, fans can expect to hear a fresh take on the celebrated song, infused with Corners Of Sanctuary’s unique style and passion. This track will certainly find itself captivating audiences across multiple generations of heavy metal fans.

This new version of "Paranoid" features a driving back rhythm and galloping beat that propels the classic song forward into modern times.

COS guitarist, Mick Michaels, commented, "The song is a classic in every sense of the word. Paying tribute to it, for us, was an opportunity to honor the past."

"Paranoid" is available as a standalone digital release through SODEH Records. Listeners can purchase or stream the track on all major platforms. Stream “Paranoid” on Spotify here.

A music video, artistically depicting the mental breakdown of an individual, has also been made available for the single. See the “Paranoid” video below.

"We've always been huge fans of Black Sabbath, and 'Paranoid' is one of their most timeless tracks," said COS vocalist Frankie Cross. "We wanted to put our own spin on it while still paying homage to the original. We hope our version will resonate with both longtime Sabbath fans and new listeners alike."

COS has been in the studio finishing a new EP, Forever Metal, which is slated to drop February 9. Additionally, the band is also working on setting up CD re-releases of their first two albums, 2012's Breakout and 2013's Harlequin. Both albums will contain new recordings featuring the current lineup, and the latter will include a comic book, showcasing the original concept storyline.

A biography on Corners Of Sanctuary is also set to publish in 2025 to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the release of the band’s 2015 album, Metal Machine. The biography will be available through March Baby Media and Scream Bloody Books. Metal Machine will also see a CD reissue which will include updated and remastered tracks.

Live dates:

January

11 - Halftime Sports Newark, DE

April

19 - Basement Transmissions Dread Fest - Erie, PA