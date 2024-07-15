CORY MARKS Announces Fall US Tour; NewTrack On The Way Feat. SULLY ERNA, MICK MARS & TRAVIS TRITT

Genre-blending singer-songwriter, Cory Marks, will bring his progressive blend of arena-rock and roots country to audiences across the US this fall, opening for multi-platinum rock group Theory Of A Deadman and fellow support acts 10 Years and Saint Asonia (appearing on select dates).

The tour will kick off in Des Moines, IA on October 29 and stretches until November 23 ending in La Vista, NE. Venue pre-sales begin Wednesday, July 17 at 10 AM, local time. General on sale begins Friday, July 19 at 10 AM, local time via Cory Marks’ website here. Dates listed below.

Tour dates:

October

29 Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Theatre ^

30 Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom ^

November

1 Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater ^

2 Erie, PA - Warner Theatre ^

3 Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre ^

6 Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre *

8 Waterloo, NY - The Vine Showroom at del Lago Casino *

10 Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center *

12 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues *

13 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *

15 Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom *

16 Huntington, NY - The Paramount *

17 Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre *

19 Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre *

21 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

22 Wichita, KS - The Cotillion *

23 La Vista, NE - The Astro *

^ with Theory Of A Deadman & 10 Years

* with Theory Of A Deadman & Saint Asonia

Marks will perform an acoustic set including songs from his #1-charting debut album Who I Am which made history with its hit single “Outlaws & Outsiders” being the first-ever Top 10 rock radio-charting single from a Canadian country act. He’ll also play new tracks from his upcoming as-yet-untitled sophomore album due this fall via Better Noise Music.

Marks released two new songs in June, the rock-leaning “Guilty” featuring guest vocals from DL of Bad Wolves and the country-oriented summer anthem “Drunk When I’m High.” He will share another new song, “Make My Country Rock,” on July 26 featuring Sully Erna of multi-platinum hard rock group Godsmack, legendary guitarist Mick Mars (Mötley Crüe), and multi-platinum selling and award-winning country artist Travis Tritt along with further details on the new album. Stay tuned for further information.

(Photo - Ed Regan)